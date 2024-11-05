Alberto El Patron To Defend AAA Mega Title At Guerra de Titanes

AAA Guerra de Titanes is scheduled for the Gimnasio Josué Neri Santos in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

The main event will see AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron defend against Pagano. Here is the card:

*AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron defends against Pagano

*AAA Latin American Champion Octagon Jr. defends against El Mesias

*Laredo Kid, Drago & Dinamico vs. Nobu San, Kento & Takuma

*Lights out match: Vampiro, Mecha Wolf & TBA vs. Abismo Negro, Psicosis & Taurus

*Reina Dorada & El Fiscal vs. Havok & Crazzy Steve