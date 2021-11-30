Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special Set for Tonight on FITE TV

– Ahead of NWA Hard Times 2, FITE TV will be presenting Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special to look at the rivalry between Aldis and Murdoch. The special will be shown tonight instead of a regular episode of NWA Powerrr.

The show will feature Aldis and Murdoch discussing their feuds, journeys, and thoughts ahead of their title match at Hard Times 2. Also, there will be exclusive commentary for their NWA 73 match, along with a 1977 NWA World Title matchup. Here’s a full synopsis:

NWA fans we are on the last stop before our massive return to Atlanta for Hard Times 2! This week, we present to you Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special! We’re going to sit down with the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and the National Treasure Nick Aldis as they discuss their journey in professional wrestling, their storied feud, and their thoughts heading into Hard Times 2! Plus, they’ll offer exclusive commentary on a 1977 NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Harley Race and Terry Funk, followed by an encore presentation of their blockbuster main event match at NWA 73!

The special is streaming on FITE TV later tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Meanwhile, NWA Hard Times 2 is set for Saturday, December 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will stream live on FITE TV.