wrestling / News
Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special Set for Tonight on FITE TV
– Ahead of NWA Hard Times 2, FITE TV will be presenting Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special to look at the rivalry between Aldis and Murdoch. The special will be shown tonight instead of a regular episode of NWA Powerrr.
The show will feature Aldis and Murdoch discussing their feuds, journeys, and thoughts ahead of their title match at Hard Times 2. Also, there will be exclusive commentary for their NWA 73 match, along with a 1977 NWA World Title matchup. Here’s a full synopsis:
NWA fans we are on the last stop before our massive return to Atlanta for Hard Times 2!
This week, we present to you Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special! We’re going to sit down with the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and the National Treasure Nick Aldis as they discuss their journey in professional wrestling, their storied feud, and their thoughts heading into Hard Times 2!
Plus, they’ll offer exclusive commentary on a 1977 NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Harley Race and Terry Funk, followed by an encore presentation of their blockbuster main event match at NWA 73!
The special is streaming on FITE TV later tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Meanwhile, NWA Hard Times 2 is set for Saturday, December 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will stream live on FITE TV.
TOMORROW @nwa presents Aldis & Murdoch- A Ten Pounds of Gold Special.
Both will discuss their journeys, their feuds, and their thoughts heading into #HardTimes2.
Exclusive commentary on their #NWA73 match as well as a 1977 NWA World Title match
Join 👉 https://t.co/mrPlyy15xn pic.twitter.com/FKcowpoWlq
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Says It’s Highly Unlikely She’ll Wrestle Again
- Paul Heyman On Nearly Getting Thrown Out Of MSG For Approaching Vince McMahon Sr., His Interactions With Vince Sr.
- Undertaker Recalls Being ‘Livid’ Over American Flag Coat From Survivor Series 1993
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’