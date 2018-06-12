Aleister Black on Shawn Michaels: ‘I Know He Can Still Go’

Shawn Michaels spoke about one more match last week, noting that it’s flattering, but that wrestling’s a young man’s game now. While working at the Download Festival in the UK over the weekend, NXT Champion Aleister Black spoke with Iain Chambers (via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about a potential Michaels comeback…

“I read that, I was very intrigued. I think as a wrestler, a performer, that ‘bug’ never dies. I truly hope that he will come back for one more. In the back of my head I have a few things that I would like to see, obviously, I’ve connected myself to those things as well. We’re gonna find out, if he does, it’s going to be fantastic. I know he can still go. He can go. Don’t worry about that.”