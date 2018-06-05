Shawn Michaels Says One More Match Could Be Possible

– Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Sky Sports, and commented on the possibility of having one more match…

On The Possibility of One More Match: “I’ve been retired for eight years now and when it got to the five-year mark I thought people would start asking me but they just kind of stopped. I think it’s one of those that you would never say never about and if it was just for a one-off then it’s something that I would take a look at. It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer. It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn’t be getting the Showstopper, Mr. WrestleMania, and that I’m 52 years old now.”

If He Had a match, What Would it Likely Be?: “If it was the Shawn Michaels of 10 years ago I would love to have gotten in the ring with so many of the guys that are competing today,” he said. “AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan would be good, and then there’s the guys in NXT too. Someone like a Johnny Gargano would be fantastic. But for a one-off match now, I’d need it to be a tag-team match where Hunter (Triple H) and I can just do a few crotch chops and have some fun.”