Alex Coughlin Says He’s Not Yet Prepared To Return To The Ring

Despite advertisement messaging from NJPW, Alex Coughlin’s social media made it clear that he’s not yet ready to get back in the ring. The company initially promoted the wrestler as part of the upcoming Burning Spirit Tour, and Coughlin went to Twitter to clarify the miscommunication. He promised to be back eventually, but no firm timeframe has been listed for when fans might expect him back in the ring.

Coughlin wrote:

Sorry if anyone got excited but there was some sort of miscommunication, I won’t be ready to return to the ring for a little while longer-

Recovery is going well though, I’m doing everything I can

I WILL be back though, and I will be stronger than ever… eventually

Uuuuuuh yeah about that… https://t.co/ZmErm6HXuA — Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) August 22, 2022