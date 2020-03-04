Alex Gracia Joins ROH Women’s Title Tournament

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Alex Garcia is the latest entrant for the ROH Women’s World Title tournament that is slated to kick off in April at Quest for Gold in Philadelphia. You can check out the full announcement on Alex Gracia below.

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT: ALEX GRACIA

The colors pink and gold have always gone well together, so does that mean “The Pink Dream” Alex Gracia’s quest for gold is destined to end with her as the new Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion?

Gracia is one of 16 competitors in the tournament to crown a new women’s champion in ROH. The tournament kicks off with eight first-round matches at Quest For Gold in Philadelphia on April 24.

Although Gracia has only been wrestling since 2018, she’s already made an impact both domestically and internationally.

A graduate of the Texas Wrestling Academy — which was formerly run by Shawn Michaels and has produced stars such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick and Paul London — Garcia has competed for Stardom in Japan and for several promotions in Mexico, including CMLL. She’s a former holder of the women’s championship in Reality of Wrestling, the Texas-based independent promotion owned by Booker T.

Will “The Pink Dream” be able to make her title aspirations in ROH a reality?

