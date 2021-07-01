Alex Gracia Joins ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

Alex Gracia is the latest star to receive her Ticket to Gold, earning a spot in the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Gracie is joining Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Willow, Mandy Leon, Max the Impaler, and Nicole Savoy in the tournament, which kicks off this summer.

