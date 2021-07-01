wrestling / News
Alex Gracia Joins ROH Women’s Championship Tournament
June 30, 2021 | Posted by
Alex Gracia is the latest star to receive her Ticket to Gold, earning a spot in the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Gracie is joining Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Willow, Mandy Leon, Max the Impaler, and Nicole Savoy in the tournament, which kicks off this summer.
You can see the announcement below:
Thank you for watching!!! And Congratulations to @alexgracia3 #pinkdream #WATCHROH #ROHWD @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/A80cOjhDfg
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 30, 2021
