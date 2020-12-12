Alex Gracia on How QT Marshall Contacted Her on Working AEW Dark, Getting Feedback from Cody & Dustin Rhodes

– Fightful recently spoke to wrestler Alex Gracia, who discussed her recent debuting on AEW on AEW Dark. She had her first match on Dark in September against Penelope Ford. More recently, she wrestled former women’s champion Nyla Rose on Dark this month. Below are some highlights.

Alex Gracia on getting a spot on AEW Dark: “I had talked to QT Marshall. It kind of happens out of nowhere when it’s like, ‘Oh, are you available these days?’ and it’s like, ‘Yes I am!’ I would have made it work no matter what. I just was really trying to keep poking at them a little bit. Like, the last thing I did was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to wait. Just tweeting and replying to [Hikaru] Shida’ ‘cause I’m like, ‘I know they see this.’ But, I was like, what gives it that last little umph, like, ‘Okay, let’s bring her in.’ I’m was like, ‘I’m going to talk and tell them how I feel.’ I posted a promo and everything, just so people can feel my emotion a little bit. It’s not just on a Twitter keyboard.”

Gracia on how she loves working promos: “I love promos so much. You get a little bit more about who I am also. Because a lot of people still don’t really know me. I’m two and a half years in. So, some people will have heard of me or not heard of me and so, just so they can see my personality a little bit, too. It’s not just me typing. Get a little feel for who I am and that I do want to be somewhere that sees something in me and that I do work hard and I want to keep working hard and I want to go somewhere where I can grow and really be an asset for a company.”

On feedback for her AEW debut: “A lot of positive feedback, a lot of compliments on my energy and my look and stuff like that. The next step is trying to set myself apart and showing that. I want to be brought in as a competitor. I want to compete. I want to be in a division and really show them what I can bring to the table. Because whatever they need from me, I’m gonna bring it. It’s one of those things like, ready or not. Even if you tell me something and I I don’t think I’m ready for it, I will get myself ready. I will deliver the best I can. I talked to Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes and felt really good about our conversations. Those were the ones that stuck out the most, of course.”