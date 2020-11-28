Alex Gracia On The Feedback She’s Got From Companies After Tryouts

Fightful Select recently spoke with Alex Gracia, who spoke about the tryouts she’s had with ROH, AEW, WWE and Impact and the feedback she received. After her WWE tryout in 2019, she said that WWE told her she needed more experience. She was set for a 2020 tryout with the company, but due to the pandemic, they were forced to cancel halfway through. She was then sent home to quarantine. She said she was disappointed by knew there was nothing that could be done.

She also praised Thunder Rosa as someone who went “above and beyond” to help her career, including training or supporting her for her AEW appearances. She said she’s also had positive feedback from Cody and Dustin Rhodes.