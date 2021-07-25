wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Wins MLW Battle Riot III
MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone won MLW Battle Riot III on Saturday night to become the #1 Contender for the MLW World Title. Hammerstone got past 39 others to secure the victory.
Jacob Fatu is currently the MLW Champion. He’s held the title for over 700 days, the longest reign in the history of the company.
Entry #35 it's Ya boy Hammer @alexhammerstone #BATTLERIOT
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGg4ud pic.twitter.com/oNoiTArEGg
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
.@MadsKrugger eliminates the Von Erichs while @alexhammerstone eliminates the remaining members of #CONTRAUnit. We're now down to the final two men.#BATTLERIOT
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGxFSN pic.twitter.com/Jtp8AcEWKu
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
.@alexhammerstone with a clothesline eliminates @MadsKrugger to become your 2021 edition #BATTLERIOT Winner.
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGg4ud pic.twitter.com/C6xsVzK2GF
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
.@alexhammerstone is all Hammered up!#BATTLERIOT
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGxFSN pic.twitter.com/UMEBhedkO7
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
Your 2021 #BATTLERIOT winner @alexhammerstone!
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGg4ud pic.twitter.com/c4x98GXOcj
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Recent Return of Harry Smith to WWE, Original Plan For Him
- Recent CM Punk Instagram Post Increases Rumors About AEW Signing
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Turning Heel On WWE At Invasion PPV, Discussions To Add WCW-Branded Show
- Ryan Nemeth On What Led To His WWE NXT Release, Dolph Ziggler Getting In Trouble For Advertising His AEW Matches