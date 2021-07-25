wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Wins MLW Battle Riot III

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Alex Hammerstone MLW: Fusion

MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone won MLW Battle Riot III on Saturday night to become the #1 Contender for the MLW World Title. Hammerstone got past 39 others to secure the victory.

Jacob Fatu is currently the MLW Champion. He’s held the title for over 700 days, the longest reign in the history of the company.

Alex Hammerstone

