Alex Reynolds Named AEW Wrestler of the Week, Matt Hardy and Private Party Take Exception

The official AEW on TNT account on Twitter has named Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order as the AEW Wrestler of the Week. Reynolds got the pin in the Dark Order’s match against TH2 and Chaos Project.

However this didn’t sit well with Matt Hardy or Private Party, who believed they should have been acknowledged for becoming #1 contenders to the Impact Wrestling tag team titles.

Marc Quen wrote: “No! No! No! @MATTHARDYBRAND I don’t understand.”

Hardy added: “This is an INJUSTICE, @AEWonTNT! @YTAlexReynolds didn’t win 3 matches spanning 2 different companies within 24 hours. The Hardy Party are the REAL Wrestlers of the Week. THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH.”

.@YTAlexReynolds led the Dark Order to victory, making him our #WrestlerOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/rlkdG6LCZL — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2021