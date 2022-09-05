Alex Reynolds Reportedly Injured at AEW All Out

– It appears AEW wrestler Alex Reynolds may have suffered some type of injury last night at AEW All Out 2022. PWInsider reports that Reynolds was seen using crutches earlier today when exiting the hotel where AEW talents were staying in Chicago, Illinois.

There are no further details on the nature of his injury. At last night’s event, Reynolds teamed with John Silver and Hangman Page against The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the finals of the AEW Worlds Trios Championships Tournament. The Elite won the match to capture the titles and become the inaugural champions.