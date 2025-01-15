– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds discussed the stable competing in ROH and wanting to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles currently held by The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs).

When asked if The Dark Order wants to go for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Reynolds said they have their eyes on the six-man tag team titles instead. Reynolds stated (via Fightful), “There’s the tag titles. I think we have our eyes sight on the trios titles. The Von Erichs are M.I.A., so hopefully they can show up and we can finally beat them, now that we’re not in Texas anymore, and become the World Six-Man Champions.”

The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver are teaming with Boulder and Serpentico against the teams of LEEJ and Shawn Taylor Promotions on tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV.