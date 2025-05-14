– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley discussed how he and tag team partner Chris Sabin were signed by WWE, crediting executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“We have no idea whose idea it was to bring us in. What I can say though, we talked directly to Paul, Triple H, and he treated us with the utmost respect. A huge factor in our decision was that we wanted to be players on his team. We wanted to be a part of the WWE machine, specifically with him leading the charge. That to me was something that was always at the front of our minds.”