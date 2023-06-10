wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Wins Impact World Title At Against All Odds
Alex Shelley is your new Impact World Champion, capturing the title at Against All Odds. Shelley defeated Steve Maclin on Friday’s show to win the title, pinning the champion after a superkick and Shell Shock. Shelley’s tag partner Chris Sabin won the X-Division title earlier in the night.
The win marks Shelley’s first run with the World Championship, and ends Maclin’s first reign at 55 days. Maclin beat Kushida to win the vacant title at Impact Rebellion.
Is @fakekinkade on a roll? Yup!#AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/JmAC57k52n
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023
The rope SAVED @fakekinkade after K.I.A DROPPED him! @SteveMaclin #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/fOJJPZajaZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023
FACE FIRST into the EXPOSED Turnbuckle! @SteveMaclin @fakekinkade #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/3AxmNGX1HA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023
#ANDNEW IMPACT World Champion @fakekinkade #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/Zmyvg9TSED
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023
