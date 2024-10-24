Alex Shelley Thanks Supporters In New Video Following WWE Debut

The Motor City Machine Guns are WWE stars now, and Alex Shelley posted a video to social media thanking his supporters. Shelley and Chris Sabin made their debuts on last week’s Smackdown, signing their WWE contracts and defeating Los Garzas & A-Town Down Under to earn a spot in the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 contenders match against #DIY on this week’s show.

Shelley posted a video to Twitter in which he thanked his co-workers, friends, family and everyone who supported him. He said that his WWE debut was a dream come true and he’s now a WWE Superstar. He noted he couldn’t have done it without their support and said that “Now the hard work begins.”

You can see the video below: