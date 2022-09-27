wrestling / News
Alex Wright Seems Open To A Rematch With Chris Jericho
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
Alex Wright responded to a fan tweet suggesting a rematch between himself and Chris Jericho with a “Sure, why not” today. Tony Khan and Jericho were also tagged in the initial tweet but have not yet responded. Wright and Jericho last encountered each other while active in the now-shuttered WCW. Jericho has already confronted one former WCW talent last year when appearing in a match against Juventud Guerrera in August’s AEW Dynamite, so the idea of Wright coming back to face him in the ring certainly isn’t without precedent. You can see the original exchange below.
Sure, why not. 🙂 https://t.co/gTwYoL0xv3
— Alex Wright (@Alex_Wright_123) September 27, 2022
