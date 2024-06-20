Alex Wright Added to The Big Event In New York City This November

WCW alumnus Alex Wright is set to have his first convention appearance at The Big Event in New York City this November. The convention announced on Thursday that Wright will make his first-ever appearance at the event, which takes place on November 9th in Long Island.

The announcement reads:

The Big Event takes place on Saturday November 9th at the Union Arena in Brentwood NY.

Someone so many have requested over the years and Making the Ultimate Rare Appearance and First Time Appearance Anywhere!

Former WCW Television Champion

Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion

Former WCW Tag Team Champion

Alex Wright / Berlyn

Pre Order Information coming soon at www.tmartpromotions.com