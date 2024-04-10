wrestling

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Calls Out Buzzfeed For Using Her Photo To Promote Article, Hulk Hogan Hangs Out With Bam Margera

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Alexa Bliss took Buzzfeed to task after they used her photo without consent — on an article complaining about recording people without consent, no less. The outlet posted an list article titled “31 Things That Influencers Have Normalized That Are Actually So, So Messed Up” several months ago, and shared the article on Instagram on Monday with a photo of Bliss as the header. The caption read:

“ASK PEOPLE BEFORE YOU RECORD THEM! I know plenty of people who hate being recorded and don’t want you filming them.”

Bliss posted to Twitter to share a screenshot of the article, writing:

“Hey @BuzzFeed – “ask people before you record them” maybe ask before using my pic.

If you’re gonna steal it, use it for something SOMEWHAT accurate.

I am a professional athlete & sports entertainer. Not an influencer

#theirony”

Buzzfeed has since deleted the Instagram post.

– Bam Margera posted a photo to Instagram noting that he was hanging out with Hulk Hogan, as you can see below:

