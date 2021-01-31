Alexa Bliss Continuing To Get Harassed By Fan On Twitter, Claims Her Fiance Is A Bad Guy

Alexa Bliss has had her fair share of fans crossing serious lines on Twitter, harassing her and her fiance Ryan Cabrera. It was so bad that at one point, she had to lock her Twitter account. It seems it’s still going on, as a fan who claims he loves her and that Cabrera forced her to marry him.

She wrote multiple times in response: “Sir, once again for the one millionth time. You do not know me. I do not know you. We have never spoken & we have never met. Stop making multiple accounts every time I block you, and stop harassing my fiancé. I really don’t know how many more times I can say this. Please MoveOn.”

Given that response, it is likely that this has been the same person over the last year.

