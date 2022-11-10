Alexa Bliss Believes Her Different WWE Personas Has Been a Secret To Her Success

Alexa Bliss has gone through a variety of character evolutions in WWE, and she recently weighed in on how that’s helped her become a success in the company. Bliss spoke with WWE Deutschland for a new interview and talked about her different characters and how she’s currently trying to change her character to something with a little bit stronger sense of direction. You can check out some highlights below:

On having so many different personas in WWE: “It is [strange], and that’s why I kinda I think about it a lot more recently because I don’t really know where I’m at right now when it comes to character-wise. So I always think about that, like, ‘Man, I’ve been like eight to nine different personas in my career.'”

On her different characters being a secret to her success: “I think so, I remember, I can’t remember who told me, but the secret, they said, tolongevity was constantly be evolving. And so I tried to always evolve and I am actually trying to even change from what I’m doing now something that’s a little bit more crafty.”

