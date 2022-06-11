Alexa Bliss Discusses the Creation of Lilly the Doll

– During a recent interview with WWE Germany, Alexa Bliss discussed the creation of her doll, Lilly, by Jason Baker. Some highlights are available below (via Fightful):

Alexa Bliss on the creation of Lilly: “I love it. It’s so great. You know, Lilly was a fun concept to bring to life. I texted Jason [Baker] who does all the work on the masks that you see on WWE, all of the crowns that I wore with the black goo coming out of it, he and his wife did that, and they are incredibly talented and any kind of prop work that you see that’s just kind of like a little extra special, that definitely comes from them.”

Bliss on the ideas she had for Lilly: “They did a lot of the puppets for the Firefly Fun House/Alexa’s Playground, they came up with Lilly. It was really cool because I texted Jason and I remember saying like, ‘I really want a doll to interact with. I want it to look like someone scribbled her — like a child scribbled her on a piece of paper, she’s popped off the page, I was like button eyes, 3-D teeth, I wanted to kind of look like me, but scary,’ and they came up with, they showed me Lilly and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. I was so happy that WWE went for it. Because I knew that there was something special about Lilly, and the fact that she has resonated with so many people, especially the younger generation of fans is awesome. It just shows that they enjoy her as much as I do. It’s a lot of fun to work with Lilly, and it’s just so cool. I always just wanted to have something that people can just like — tangible that they can play with and it’s really awesome.”