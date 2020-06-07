wrestling / News

Mandy Rose in Workout Gear, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks & More Featured in Latest Top 25 WWE Instagram Pics

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos featuring Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks, and more. You can see the full gallery here and a few pics from it below:

View this post on Instagram

Oldie but … whatevs 🖤💋

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

