Alexa Bliss No Longer Appearing at WWE World During Wrestlemania Week

Fanatics has announced that Alexa Bliss is no longer advertised for WWE World during Wrestlemania week. Bliss was initially announced after she returned in WWE last month. She last appeared for WWE at Elimination Chamber.

Hi, Roger! Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending. Please send me a DM if you have any questions! -Marissa https://t.co/n291Rp7n7f — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) March 18, 2025