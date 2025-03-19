wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss No Longer Appearing at WWE World During Wrestlemania Week

March 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Elimination Chamber Alexa Bliss Image Credit: WWE

Fanatics has announced that Alexa Bliss is no longer advertised for WWE World during Wrestlemania week. Bliss was initially announced after she returned in WWE last month. She last appeared for WWE at Elimination Chamber.

