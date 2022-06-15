Alexa Bliss on the Evolution of Her Character in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Residency Podcast, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss discussed the evolution of her character in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Alexa Bliss on how much creative freedom she has in WWE: “Depends. It depends on where the story goes. The character itself, pretty free, it just depends on where the story goes. You have to adapt. You have to tell a story.”

On how far WWE Plans out her storylines: “Not very far. That’s what’s fascinating about what we do in WWE. It’s instant feedback. Any other business you go to, you use a product, you write a Yelp review, you look at the review and see how people feel about the product. Ours is instant feedback. Instant, live, crowd reaction feedback.”

Bliss on how her character evolves: “I love evolving. I don’t like getting comfortable with one character. I like to always keep moving and keep changing and keep evolving. Mentally, I get very bored. I love the unknown. I love not knowing what I’m doing tomorrow.”

Bliss recently qualified to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this year’s event. She will be competing for a world title shot against Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch, plus four other competitors to be determined later. The show is scheduled for July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.