Alexa Bliss Reveals New Tattoo And Inspiration Behind It

– Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to reveal her new tattoo and the inspiration behind it.

Now that it’s getting to that healing phase, Wanted to share my story of my newest tattoo. All of my Tattoos mean so much to me. A few years back Kailyn and I got Matching Roman numeral tattoos that mean so much to me. I love the look of white ink tattoos. I love that they heal like scars. I love that they look to be a part of my skin instead of on my skin. Unfortunately sometimes the tattoos don’t turn out the way as planned. My tattoo was done & I noticed it didn’t look like my other white inks. Either the stencil was tattood in, or the artist tattood with a different color ink. After having the tattoo gone over in white 6 times, lasered multiple Times … it healed as a green/ blue scar tissue. I thought it was going to look that way forever. Until I met Stephanie. Stephanie is an amazing artist who took my ideas of turning this embarrassing now scar into something I’d love forever. This tattoo is a lace design that incorporates a lot of meaningful things to me. It includes an Eating disorder recovery symbol that blossoms into a flower for “new beginning” When I was hospitalized, my hospital room was decorated in tinker bell items because tink was my Favorite. So I have ” the second star from the right ” from Peter Pan hanging down. & last but not least, when I was at the worst part of my eating disorder, my doctor wanted to send me to the in patient center in Pittsburgh, because seeing 5 doctors a day wasn’t helping me. My parents made the decision to give me a break from seeing doctors all day everyday. It Was a constant reminder of how sick I really was. So before having to be sent away, my parents took me to disney world to give me a small break. Which happened to be the best thing for me. When I went to disney, i actually began to eat. Slowly but surely. By the end of the week, I had gotten so much healthier that I didn’t need to go away to Pittsburgh. So disney is not only my Happy place, it’s my Healing place. So there is a ” hidden Mickey” in the lace design. So all together this tattoo represents a crucial point in my life & I love the design Stephanie came Up with to represent this moment in my life 🖤