Alexa Bliss Says Hulk Hogan’s Reinstatement Is Great

– Alexa Bliss appeared on the ZRE podcast and discussed Hulk Hogan’s reinstatment into the WWE Hall of Fame. Sportskeeda notes that Bliss is happy to see Hogan reinstated and feels that it’s good for the business.

“I think it’s great, you know,” she said. “He has built such an empire for himself in WWE, and is such an icon in WWE. And I feel like it’s great he’s back in the WWE family, because that’s who we are—we are a family…And, you know, everyone loves everyone. We’re just a big, dysfunctional family. So when someone leaves, it’s obviously upsetting. But, time heals all, and people are very happy when people come back.”

She added, “I think with such an icon —- I think it’s a good thing.”