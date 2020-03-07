Alexa Bliss: ‘Where You At Kabuki Warriors?’

– As noted during last night’s Smackdown, Alexa Bliss said during A Moment of Bliss that she and Nikki Cross want a shot at The Kabuki Warriors and their women’s tag team titles. Earlier today, Bliss called out the tag team champions again on Twitter, which you can see below.

Earlier today, Alexa Bliss tweeted, “Me looking for the women’s tag team titles representation like…our women’s tag division has some some of the most talented women on the roster…where u at Kabuki Warriors…?” She later added, “But @WWEAsuka leave your green mist at home. It’s a coward move & my extensions are way too expensive to be stained by green food coloring. #DefendThoseTitles”

Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors is slated to be in action on Sunday at Elimination Chamber. She will be taking part in the Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch’s Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 36. She last defended the tag titles with Kairi Sane at TLC 2019 in December.

