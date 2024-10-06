New Video Shows Off Alexa Bliss’ Voice Work For Queen Of Villains English Dub

Alexa Bliss voiced Maki Ueda in the English dub of Netflix’s Dump Matsumoto series Queen Of Villains, and a video of Bliss in action is online. Netflix Japan posted the video of Bliss in the recording studio, and you can see it below.

As noted, Bliss confirmed her voice work for the series last month. Queen Of Villains is now streaming on Netflix and is described as follows: