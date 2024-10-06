wrestling / News
New Video Shows Off Alexa Bliss’ Voice Work For Queen Of Villains English Dub
Alexa Bliss voiced Maki Ueda in the English dub of Netflix’s Dump Matsumoto series Queen Of Villains, and a video of Bliss in action is online. Netflix Japan posted the video of Bliss in the recording studio, and you can see it below.
As noted, Bliss confirmed her voice work for the series last month. Queen Of Villains is now streaming on Netflix and is described as follows:
Queen of Villains tells the unknown story of Dump Matsumoto (Yuriyan Retriever), a professional wrestler who spurred the women’s professional wrestling boom with her cult-like popularity and took Japan by storm in the 1980s. Nagayo Chigusa (Karata Erika) and Lioness Asuka (Goriki Ayame) are the members of Crush Gals, a Japanese pro-wrestling tag-team duo who became the pop icon by dominating the television bringing the social phenomenon.
Netflixシリーズ『極悪女王』の英語吹替でマキ上田を演じているのは、WWEのスーパースター、アレクサ・ブリス。
全身を使って試合の臨場感を表現する収録風景をお届け🔥#極悪女王 #芋生悠 #アレクサ・ブリス pic.twitter.com/qVtsa7zTkE
— Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@NetflixJP) October 6, 2024