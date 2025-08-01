Alexa Bliss Reveals What’s On Her ‘Pump Up’ Playlist

Alexa Bliss says she’s stuck in the 2000s when it comes to music, revealing the songs that are on her “pump up” playlist. Kate Elizabeth from Fightful asked Bliss during SummerSlam’s media day what’s on her playlist to get psyched up.

“Anything 2000s,” Bliss said. “I love My Chemical Romance, I love Bowling For Soup. Good Charlotte, N*Sync, Backstreet Boys, [her husband] Ryan [Cabrera]’s music. That’s my vibe, that’s my jam. Britney (Spears), Christina (Aguilera). That’s my thing.”

Bliss is teaming with Charlotte Flair to battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam this weekend.