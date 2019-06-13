wrestling / News
Alexander Wolfe Joins Imperium During This Week’s NXT UK (Pics, Videos)
– WALTER’s Imperium stable has a new member following this week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see in pics and videos below, Alexander Wolfe helped WALTER, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat British Strong Style in a six-man tag team match.
Wolfe moved to NXT UK after SAnitY broke up in the Superstar Shakeup.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
BRITISH STRONG STYLE is poised for a WAR on #NXTUK! @PeteDunneYxB @TrentSeven @Tyler_Bate pic.twitter.com/g4rGzadOKF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 12, 2019
A new entity has arrived in #NXTUK.#Imperium @WalterAUT @FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/2oIsiT0yiD
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
This is going to be on a whole other level.#Imperium vs. #BritishStrongStyle starts NOW! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/nbUvo2FFAT
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 12, 2019
Sheer POWER on display by the @WWEUK Champion.#NXTUK @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/IzFR2PoYA5
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 12, 2019
BRUISERWEIGHT ACTIVATE.#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/Axql76TYLc
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
#Imperium is taking things to new heights…#NXTUK @FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/LGIVnCsdef
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 12, 2019
With the assist from @TheWWEWolfe, #Imperium has DEFEATED #BritishStrongStyle on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/dRuP0EotOd
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
WHAT IS @TheWWEWolfe DOING HERE?! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/YWnIB6nymw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 12, 2019
.@TheWWEWolfe has SHOCKED the #NXTUK Universe! #Imperium pic.twitter.com/Cjd42NrSNw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 12, 2019
WHAT is @TheWWEWolfe doing on #NXTUK and WHY is he helping #Imperium?!? @WalterAUT @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/Rw6JEHQb11
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE