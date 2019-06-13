wrestling / News

Alexander Wolfe Joins Imperium During This Week’s NXT UK (Pics, Videos)

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Imperium NXT UK

– WALTER’s Imperium stable has a new member following this week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see in pics and videos below, Alexander Wolfe helped WALTER, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat British Strong Style in a six-man tag team match.

Wolfe moved to NXT UK after SAnitY broke up in the Superstar Shakeup.

