Alexxis Falcon Reflects On Her Return At PROGRESS Unboxing

Alexxis Falcon made her return to the ring from injury at PROGRESS Unboxing in December and she recently spoke about how the return came about. Falcon had been out of action for the back half of 2024 due to a rotator cuff tear, and she appeared at the December 29th show to take on Charles Crowley. She spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan for a new interview and noted that it was a short turnaround from her being cleared to take a bump again to working the match.

“I actually, I wish I could put it into words,” Falcon began. “So I didn’t know if I’d be returning at Unboxing, it’s the truth. To kind of let you in on it is I got told at the end of November that I could take a bump again. But the physio, he specialised in contact sports and he said to me, you are not to go back and start being thrown into the turnbuckle and things like that, it’s not going to happen. So I was really carefully kind of training and I said to PROGRESS, I think i could be ready by Unboxing, but I don’t want to mess you around and I don’t want to say that I’m free for this date. It’s not even a case of, my shoulder not being healthy. My shoulder felt fine, but I John Cena’d at the rehab as well so I said to my physio, you tell me what I need to do to be back before february and I’m gonna do it. He was like, you’re not gonna be back before February. Then it just happened yeah and even he was like, ‘God, I don’t see this much’ but they was like, you’re not announced. So, it’s not like we’re seeing the big return of Alexxis Falcon and then you turn around to us the week before and say, ‘I just don’t feel ready it’s fine’ so i was like, okay, cool, cool.”

She continued, “Then a couple of weeks leading up to it, I was bumping a little bit more and I said to them, ‘I feel great.’ I came back and the reaction, I really didn’t expect it. Like, I knew that they’d be happy to see me back because whenever you see anyone return from injury, even if they’re the most hated wrestler in the world, you’re like, ‘oh, that’s nice.’ Like, they’ve recovered. But, God, it was… I cried. I’ve been telling you I’m not crying, all this injury has done is make me cry. I stood in the ring just with tears in my eyes. Like I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘why do all these people care about me so much?’ So it was incredible and again i’m just so thankful that people cared. It made me feel like, I was saying earlier that i felt like, (Charles) Crowley needs to go and be a star. But selfishly, I also was like, when i come back, I need to go be a star and that’s something I don’t feel like I’ve ever pushed myself to go and be. Now is that time. I got in the best shape that I’ve ever been and I’m still not finished. Like, I’ve only just in the last few months been allowed to start gyming properly again. Like, there’s no way i’m gonna be in the best shape of my life in that short space of time. But I still am, you know. So I was like, it’s time for me to be a star. And then the fans been so behind it made me be like, I know I’m about to go and make the correct decision by telling Crowley and PROGRESS we both need to go on our own paths.”

Since her return at Unboxing, Falcon has worked at Freyja Forged By Fire in mid-January and RCPW Slamma Mia: Here We Go Again on Tuesday.