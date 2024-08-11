Alicia Atout Weighs In On Her AEW Return

Alicia Atout is back in AEW, and she recently talked about returning to the company and more. Atout was the guest on AEW Unrestricted and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On returning to the company: “I mean it’s something we were definitely discussing last year and then — come around summertime leading right into early fall — we discussed details and then we were able to put pen to paper closer to … I’d say winter time, without getting too specific… Really cool for me, for this to have come full circle, to not have only done the first two ever shows in terms of All In — of course, creating the AEW brand — but to do All In and then Double Or Nothing years ago and now to actually be signed? It feels so full circle. Very surreal.”

On her promo with Kenny Omega at All In: “And then another one was the promo I did with Omega. There was 10,000 people there, you know. And I was just so excited because that was the biggest audience at that point in time that I was able to showcase something in front of.”