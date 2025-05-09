Alicia Taylor Isn’t a ‘Social Media Person,’ Doesn’t Like People To Know Much About Her

Alicia Taylor says that she is not someone who loves social media or revealing a whole lot about herself to the world. The WWE ring announcer spoke with Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On the hardest part of her job: “For me, as an announcer, I would say having to ignore the stupidity of online people. I’m not really a social media person. I’m definitely not a social person. I’m not.”

On keeping herself private: “I’ve done one interview since I’ve been in WWE and that’s just because the guy was from my college and I was like, ‘Let me do the hometown thing.’ I’ve done no other interviews. I don’t like people to really know much about me, my circle is very small.”