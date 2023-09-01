Alisha Edwards Wins Knockouts Title Shot On Impact Wrestling

Alisha Edwards has a Knockouts Championship match in her future, winning a #1 contender’s match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Edwards won a Knockouts Battle Royal on tonight’s show which included Savannah Evans, Killer Kelly, Gisele Shaw, Masha Slamovich, Courtney Rush, Gisele Shaw, Kilynn King, Jessicka Havok, and Jody Threat. King and Threat were seemingly the last two and Threat nearly eliminated King, only to have Edwards come in and eliminate them both. Edwards had slid out of the ring and stayed out until the end of the match.

Edwards will battle Trinity for the Knockouts Championship at Impact Victory Road next month.