Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Added to Next Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling confirmed a new Knockouts matchup for next week’s edition of TNA Impact. Alisha Edwards will face Knockouts Tag Team Champion Dani Luna in a one-on-one contest.

The show will air on Thursday, May 2 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita

* TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna

* Joe Hendry apologizes to AJ Francis & Rich Swann