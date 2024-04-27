wrestling / News

Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Added to Next Week’s TNA Impact

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact - Alisha Edwards vs Dani Luna Image Credit: TNA Wrestling

– TNA Wrestling confirmed a new Knockouts matchup for next week’s edition of TNA Impact. Alisha Edwards will face Knockouts Tag Team Champion Dani Luna in a one-on-one contest.

The show will air on Thursday, May 2 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita
TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel
* Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna
* Joe Hendry apologizes to AJ Francis & Rich Swann

