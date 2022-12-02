wrestling / News
Aliyah Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Aliyah has been cleared to return to the ring after previously dealing with injuries. She is not injured now, however, simply waiting to be booked.
When she was out of action, her injury led to Shotzi getting her spot and turning face. Aliyah hasn’t been on TV since getting cleared as there was no storyline for her and she wasn’t planned for Survivor Series.
