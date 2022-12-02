wrestling / News

Aliyah Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Aliyah WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Aliyah has been cleared to return to the ring after previously dealing with injuries. She is not injured now, however, simply waiting to be booked.

When she was out of action, her injury led to Shotzi getting her spot and turning face. Aliyah hasn’t been on TV since getting cleared as there was no storyline for her and she wasn’t planned for Survivor Series.

