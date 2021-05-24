Allysin Kay Almost Didn’t Take Part In WWE Mae Young Classic

In an interview with Fightful, Allysin Kay revealed that she almost didn’t take part in the WWE Mae Young Classic back in 2018. She appeared in the first round and lost to Mia Yim. Here are highlights:

On her Impact Wrestling exit: “No. I think that they probably just had my file. It sounds so corporate, but I did my tryout with them in 2015 and got signed with IMPACT right after that. So, while I was injured or sick, I don’t know what you want to call it, but I was out from IMPACT. My contract expired during that time. January 2018 was my last taping with them. Then I couldn’t wrestle for six to eight months. I was on blood thinners. So, during that time my contract expired and WWE happened to reach out and asked if I was available and I was. During that time—I know I talked about with IMPACT, it was a contract expiration. We ended on good terms as far as I’m aware.”

On pitching ideas to Impact during her time off due to injury: “One thing I don’t think I’ve ever said in an interview is I was trying to pitch things to IMPACT while I was injured. I was trying to pitch different ideas of what I could do even while I was injured. But, it just wasn’t happening. Then the contract expired. I don’t even know if they knew. I don’t know if they realized my contract had expired. One of my friends that worked there, ‘Oh, make sure you tell so-and-so. They might not even know.’ How do you not know? I guess that is having this crazy polyamorous relationship with thousands of people.”

On almost not taking part in the Mae Young Classic: “Yes, actually I totally forgot about that until just now. I almost didn’t wrestle in the Mae Young Classic because I needed another clearance letter from my doctor saying that I was okay to wrestle. I feel like, why would I have known this? But, at the same time, I should have known this. When I went in I knew we were going to get a physical. For some reason, I thought like, ‘Okay, I’m going to pass this physical and they’re gonna say I’m fine.’ No, of course, when I mentioned I had blood clots earlier this year they’re gonna be like, ‘Um, we’re gonna need further clearance.’ I didn’t think about that because I’m just thinking like, ‘Yeah, whatever physical they give me, they’re going to see that I’m fine. ‘Cause they don’t have a CT scan there to check and make sure your lungs are okay.’ So, I had to message my doctor and it was a comical hurdle of events those next two or three days. So, while all the other girls were allowed to get in the ring, try stuff out, do whatever they had to do, I wasn’t allowed to get in the ring. I wasn’t allowed to touch a weight. I wasn’t allowed to do anything until I was medically cleared. So, I just did promos and hung out, basically for the next few days because my doctor, for some reason, could not get that note to me until the very last minute. They had an issue back home in Michigan where her car went out, they couldn’t fax something. It was hilarious to me now. Wasn’t hilarious then. I was like, you gotta be kidding me. I got this far and now they’re gonna be like, ‘Sorry, you can’t wrestle.’ So, it was like down to the minute when I had one of the nurses at my doctor’s office text me a picture of the letter because they were having issues with their power. It was so bizarre. I remember it being down to the minute and then they were like, ‘Alright, you’re good.’ So, that being said, we never got to go over anything for our match, either. Whatever we did out there, that was my first match back truly. There was no rehearsal for that. So, if I didn’t have that experience and with Mia, I don’t know what the hell would have happened.”