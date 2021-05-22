Allysin Kay Discusses Leaving the NWA on Good Terms, Her Thoughts on Billy Corgan

– Fightful recently spoke to former NWA World Women’s champion Allysin Kay, who discussed her exit from NWA being on good terms, working with Billy Corgan, and more. Below are some highlights.

Allysin Kay on NWA nullifying the last two months on her deal: “That was a mutual decision, me getting out of my contract with the NWA. So, my contract was going to end in December anyway and what had happened was—let me backtrack a little bit. So, pandemic hits. We were doing Maryland; we were just doing digital content. Once that stopped we didn’t do anything for a while. Then we started working with Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and we did Prime Time Live a little bit. I only did one of those episodes, wrestling Nicole Savoy. That was September. We were always allowed—well, I was only with NWA for two years, maybe—but we were always allowed to work the indies and then when the pandemic has hit and we’re doing Prime Time Live now and not the YouTube show, we were told they didn’t want us to work the indies anymore. Which, I was like, ‘Okay. We’re doing stuff with Primetime, you want to make sure people are—‘Well, here’s the thing. I’m sorry, I should clarify. We weren’t allowed to do any streaming indies. But, the thing is, that was all the indies at that point.”

On the only indies able to run during the pandemic: “The only real indies that were able to run that were going to pay you were the ones who were streaming because there was either no audience or limited capacity. So, that basically meant we couldn’t work the indies.”

Kay on still being on good terms with the NWA: “We’re on good terms. Billy [Corgan] made that very clear when we signed the release papers. We’re on good terms. I do want the fans to know that I wanted to be there. I do want the fans to know—I can’t speak for everyone, I suppose—but I would say the majority of the roster in January 2020, everyone that was there, that I was talking to anyway, wanted to be there. Everyone wanted to be there and don’t let anyone ever tell you any different.”

Her thoughts on Billy Corgan: “At the shows he was approachable, I would say, at the shows. He was hands on, but we also have a lot of other people that we went to for the logistical things. So, I feel like I didn’t talk to him too much, but he always seemed very approachable. We had a good crew at the shows. Once the pandemic hit and you are only talking to people via e-mail and stuff, it changes, obviously. It’s different. Everyone went through a lot during the pandemic, obviously. I don’t know. It was fine. I’ll just say that.”

On if she’d work with NWA again: “I’m open to it, yeah. I don’t know that I would sign another contract, to be honest with you. But, I’m open to working with them again depending on the circumstances.”