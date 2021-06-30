Allysin Kay Withdraws From Event Next Month, Says Promoter Has Defended Convicted Pedophile

Allysin Kay has withdrawn from a scheduled appearance after she said the promoter defended a convicted pedophile. Kay took to Twitter to announce that she’s withdrawing from the Thunder Or Blunder show on July 31st, which takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kay said that “it’s been brought to my attention that the promoter is defending convicted pedophile Joey Venom” and that while she spoke with the promoter to give him a chance to explain the situation, he continued to defend Venom.

Joey Venom is Josiah Jacob Neace, who is registered as a “Sexually Violent Predator” based on an August 2007 conviction of child molestation.

Kay’s full statement reads:

“I hate being put in this position, but I am pulling out of “Thunder or Blunder” on 7/31 in Indianapolis. It’s been brought to my attention that the promoter is defending convicted pedophile Joey Venom. I gave him an opportunity to explain and he continued to defend him. He was offering a lot of money for a single booking and I know it would’ve led to more. It really sucks to turn that down when you’re hustling on the indies, but one of the few blessings of social media is that there are so many avenues to make money. Promoters do not control you. I felt I’d be doing a disservice if I pulled out of this silently. People deserve to know who they’ll be working for & where they’re spending money. This is also me saying to fellow wrestlers: If you’re uncomfortable for any reason, YOU DO NOT NEED THAT BOOKING. I have a feeling this is going to happen more often now. It’s been a year since #SpeakingOut & so much was brought to light that I’m not even aware of all the stories. Creeps will do what they do best & try to CREEP back into the business, & their defenders will too. This is where we have to put our foot down if we want any real change. We can’t go back to how we were before, & that’s said knowing there’s still so much yet to be exposed There is little justice in our legal system, but we CAN hold our own communities accountable. And we will.”

I hate being put in this position, but I am pulling out of “Thunder or Blunder” on 7/31 in Indianapolis. It’s been brought to my attention that the promoter is defending convicted pedophile Joey Venom. I gave him an opportunity to explain and he continued to defend him. — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) June 30, 2021

I felt I’d be doing a disservice if I pulled out of this silently. People deserve to know who they’ll be working for & where they’re spending money. This is also me saying to fellow wrestlers: If you’re uncomfortable for any reason, YOU DO NOT NEED THAT BOOKING. — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) June 30, 2021

This is where we have to put our foot down if we want any real change. We can’t go back to how we were before, & that’s said knowing there’s still so much yet to be exposed There is little justice in our legal system, but we CAN hold our own communities accountable. And we will. — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) June 30, 2021

The Thunder or Blunder account has posted a statement on Kay’s withdrawal from the event, as you can see below. The account also attempted to distance itself from Joey Venom:

For Anyone Wondering, Thunder OR Blunder Has Never Worked With Joey Venom &Has No Plans to do so AT ANYTIME. We Also Haven't Ever Shared Anything Related To him. He is Not Affiliated & NEVER HAS BEEN with Our Brand! — Walt Beezy's THUNDER OR Blunder Official Account (@ThunderWrasslin) June 25, 2021