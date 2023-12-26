Amanda Huber Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee On Anniversary Of Passing

Brodie Lee passed away three years ago today, and his wife Amanda Huber posted to social media to pay tribute to the late AEW star. Huber posted to her Instagram account as you can see below, writing:

“Three years… I can’t believe it’s been so long

Oh, we miss you like hell, all the stories that you’d tell

‘Bout the boat that you built, but never got to sail

I don’t know whether I should cry or I should smile through my tears

But if you were here we would

Sail that boat into the red horizon

Those years lost, I’d tell you all about ‘em

Gone don’t always mean that you disappear

‘Cause inside all of us you’re still here”

Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.