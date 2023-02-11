wrestling / News
Amari Miller Out of Action With Torn ACL
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller is on the shelf due to a torn ACL, with surgery set for next week. Miller posted to her Twitter account to announce the injury on Friday, writing:
“I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week
Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future.
I will keep u all updated, minor setback for major COMEBACK
Love u”
Miller’s last match was the women’s battle royal on the January 10th episode of NXT. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to her for a quick and full recovery.
