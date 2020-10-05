Amber Nova Training With Low Ki, Hoping For WWE Tryout Opportunity

Independent wrestler Amber Nova recently gave an update on how her career has been going, saying she’s hoping for a chance at a WWE tryout. Nova, who had a run with Impact Wrestling in 2017 and early 2018 and has appeared on NXT television a couple of times, spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that she’s been training in catch wrestling with Low Ki and has been in contact with WWE, though she is aware that now is obviously not an ideal time for new talent to be brought on due to the pandemic.

Nova said that she’s hoping for a contract or at least a tryout opportunity instead of the extra and enhancement matches she’s previously done. Nova is local to the Florida area and has been mostly working for Florida promotion I Believe In Wrestling this year. She is the current SCW Florida Cruiserweight champion and AWA Florida Tag Team co-champion with Deon James.