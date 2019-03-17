American Top Team Owner Says Ronda Rousey’s ‘Wrestling’s Scripted’ Comments Are Cringey

– The owner of American Top Team isn’t a big fan of Ronda Rousey’s current “wrestling is scripted” mindset in WWE. Dan Lambert spoke with Fightful for a new interview and said he’s not huge on the whole thing, and that it made him cringe.

“I don’t think she’s saying anything that isn’t approved by the top brass in WWE,” Lambert, who made appearances in Impact Wrestling, said. “It makes me cringe a little bit. It’s nice to have that suspended disbelief when you go to a wrestling match and that ‘what if?’ I think it would have been better if she said ‘pro wrestlers are wimps and we’re tougher, I’m an MMA fighter and I’ll kill you in a real fight.’ I’m still really impressed with how she’s done since she’s gone over there, especially in the ring. She’s taken to it like a fish to water with a brief training camp so to speak to learn her profession. She’s having really good matches. I give her a lot of credit.”

The full interview is below.