Amir Jordan Comments on Leaving NXT UK, Says He Might Need Shoulder Surgery

– As noted, Amir Jordan lost a No DQ Loser Leaves NXT UK match on the latest episode of NXT UK TV last week. As a result, Jordan is now forced to leave NXT UK. Earlier today, Jordan released a video on his Twitter talking about his exit and what’s next for him.

Amir Jordan revealed in the video that he’s had a chronic shoulder issue that might require surgery, so he’s going to take the time to think things over and get his head right. You can view that clip and his comments below:

“So, it’s been a few days now. I’m sure everyone saw what happened the other day. I have to leave NXT UK. I remember three years ago when the initial list of competitors was announced for the UK Championship tournament. The one name that everyone was surprised to see on there was mine. And they said, ‘He’s too inexperienced, he’s too new, he’s not ready for this.’ But what they didn’t see was the fact that I left behind a well-paid career. I spent all my money going out to train in Canada, I destroyed my car, I nearly destroyed myself. I had to get a Megabus down just to sign my WWE contract, and while you may never see me wearing any of this [NXT UK shirt] ever again, for those three years, I got to not have to wear a suit and a tie and sit at a desk and go do a job I didn’t want to do because I got to live my dream. And for that, I’m thankful. I’m thankful to everyone at the WWE, all the way up to the catering staff for the banoffee pie because that will definitely be missed. I’m thankful to the fans because, whilst I know that you may not have been there in the building the other day, you were there with me. And I’ve had this niggling shoulder issue for so long now. I’m waiting for the doctors to come back with the scan results, and I might need surgery. And I don’t know what that means for me. I’ve been observing Ramadan, and Eid is just around the corner, so I’ll be spending a little bit of time with my family. I need to get my head right. I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward here, but what I do know is that I’m going to need to do something.”

