Amir Jordan Forced To Leave NXT UK After Loss to Kenny Williams (Video)

Amir Jordan is an NXT UK star no more, as he must leave the brand after his loss to Kenny Williams on this week’s show. Thursday’s episode saw the former tag partners battle in a No DQ Loser Leaves NXT UK match, which saw Williams pick up the win with a headlock driver onto a steel chair.

You can see highlights from this week’s episode, as well as videos of Williams and Jordan reacting to Jordan’s loss and exit, below: