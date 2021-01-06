wrestling / News
Amy Rose Signs New Deal With ROH
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced that Kenny King’s manager and La Faccion Ingobernable spokesperson Amy Rose has signed a new deal with the company. The announcement reads:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that “The Diamond Diva” Amy Rose has re-signed with the company.
The Cuban-American star is the spokesperson for La Faccion Ingobernable and manager of LFI member Kenny King. In addition, she has competed in the women’s division on Future of Honor shows.
Rose trained for pro wrestling at Team 3D Academy before continuing her training at the ROH Dojo. She also has experience as an interviewer and ring announcer.
