Andrade Explains Why He Had To Leave WWE Several Years Ago

Andrade discussed his WWE return at the Royal Rumble in January after leaving and later joining AEW during an episode of “The Ringer Wrestling Show.” Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On being back: “I feel great. I missed the WWE Universe.”

On leaving WWE: “I needed to leave to remember who I was,” Andrade said. “When I [came] back, I remember, okay, this is Andrade, these are my dreams, I want that, I want that, I want that. So I’m back at the Royal Rumble — the WWE Universe, I miss this. I miss the fans; I miss the people. And now, another dream come true, WrestleMania [with] Rey Mysterio. This year for me was — and still is — incredible. It’s still amazing.”