First Round King & Queen of the Ring Matches Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced first-round King and Queen of the Ring matches for Monday’s episode of RAW in Hartford, CT. There will be four matches for the men and women. The winner of the RAW brackets will face the winners of the Smackdown brackets at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Men’s Bracket

* GUNTHER vs. Sheamus
* Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio
* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Women’s Bracket

* IYO SKY vs. Natalya
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka
* Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega
* Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

