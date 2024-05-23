Mark Henry Thinks Velveteen Dream Deserves A Second Chance

Patrick Clark, better known as the Velveteen Dream, has not been involved in wrestling since he was fired by WWE in 2021. Clark had been accused of inappropriate contact with a minor as well as grooming back during the Speaking Out movement. During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Post Wrestling), Mark Henry said that he thinks Clark deserves a second chance. He’s not the first to say so, as Booker T said something similar back in February.

When asked about a new Nation of Domination, he said: “So easy. Number one draft pick, (Powerhouse) Hobbs, and then number two, Omos, and then I would go Carmelo Hayes and as much as I love Trick Williams, I think that Trick is — he’s too liked. I want people that people don’t like. I want Bobby Lashley. I want people that you just don’t like ‘em.

And there’s a lot of young guys that I think could hold up. But, my wildcard would probably be Velveteen Dream, would be Patrick (Clark). I think it’s time for his second chance. A lot of people in the world of wrestling love the talent. We’re in a cancel culture that is justified as so. We need a cancel culture. But, at some point, you gotta have grace and forgiveness and you gotta see if that person is gonna bury themselves again because habitual line steppers, that’s exactly who they are. Once they get that second chance and they’re out, I ain’t cosigning for you no more. But, everybody needs their second chance. I think that would be my new Nation. Looked great too (at the convention I was at). I saw him.

A lot of people didn’t want to touch that and you know, I don’t get into the guilt or innocence. Even though, from what I’m understanding, there was a lot of confusion and judgment about male sexuality, which I’m not a politician and I’m not gonna cast judgment one way or the other but I do realize I’ve been lied on before, so I know what it feels like to not be able to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, and at some point, you gotta say, you know what? Whatever happened, happened. But I need to make a living and I need another chance and I’m begging the fans for a chance. That’s what I would do. I would throw myself on the mercy of the fans, and say give me another shot.“